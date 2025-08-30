ModernGhana logo
Fiorentina reach agreement with Brighton to sign Tariq Lamptey

SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Italian Serie A side Fiorentina have reached an agreement to sign Ghana international Tariq Lamptey from Brighton & Hove Albion during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The deal is reported to be worth up to £6 million, including add-ons, with Lamptey expected to travel to Italy this weekend to finalise the move.

Lamptey is anticipated to serve primarily as a backup to Brazilian defender Dodo as Fiorentina kick off their new season.

The 22-year-old’s campaign last season at Brighton was disrupted by recurring injuries, restricting him to just 15 appearances. Despite the setbacks, he managed to contribute two goals along with several assists.

Notably, Lamptey was not included in Brighton’s matchday squads for their opening three games of the current season against Fulham, Everton, and Oxford United.

Since joining Brighton from Chelsea, he has made 104 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring three goals and establishing himself as a versatile presence on the right flank.

On the international stage, Lamptey has been named in Ghana’s squad for Matchday 7 and 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with fixtures against Chad and Mali scheduled for next month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

