Abdul Fatawu Issahaku plays down injury concerns after Leicester win over Birmingham

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has moved to calm fears over his fitness after being substituted in Leicester City’s 2-0 victory against Birmingham City on Friday night.

The 20-year-old, who has quickly endeared himself to Foxes supporters, lit up the King Power Stadium with a stunning first-half strike before Ricardo Pereira wrapped up the points late on, ending Birmingham’s unbeaten start to the Championship season.

Issahaku briefly sparked concern when he went down holding his knee and was replaced by defender Wout Faes.

However, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Black Stars forward dismissed any suggestion of a serious problem.

“I am just going to say thank you to the medical team…it’s just a blessing to be back like this again and running again," Fatawu Issahaku said.

"It’s a good feeling, and thank God. It’s just cramps, tired, match fitness, but getting there,” he added.

Leicester will be hoping the youngster continues his fine form as they build on their strong start to the campaign.

He is expected to be available when Enzo Maresca’s side travel to face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium following the international break.