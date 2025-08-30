ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Injury hampered debut season at Coventry City - Brandon Thomas-Asante

Football News Injury hampered debut season at Coventry City - Brandon Thomas-Asante
SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has opened up on how injury issues affected his debut campaign with Coventry City, admitting he was far from his best last season.

The 25-year-old managed six goals in 43 appearances in his first year at the club but has already hit the ground running this term, scoring twice in just three matches.

Ahead of Coventry’s trip to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon—where victory could temporarily lift the Sky Blues to the top of the Championship table—Thomas-Asante reflected on the difference improved fitness has made to his form.

“As a striker, getting in the right positions is important as well, and I’m grateful to the staff," he said.

“Last year, I was sort of trying to play on a bit of an injury and I ended up being out for a little while, so to feel good in my body,…I’m grateful that over the offseason, I could rest and get back to a state I’m happy with,” Thomas-Asante said.

Despite his bright start to the season, Thomas-Asante was left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali next month.

The forward will be aiming to maintain his sharp form when Coventry face Oxford, as he looks to cement his role as a key figure in Frank Lampard’s attack.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

AP - Julia Nikhinson France says US should not refuse Palestinians access to UN summit

16 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

16 hours ago

Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary

16 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

16 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

16 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

16 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

20 hours ago

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

20 hours ago

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

20 hours ago

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line