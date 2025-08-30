Injury hampered debut season at Coventry City - Brandon Thomas-Asante

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has opened up on how injury issues affected his debut campaign with Coventry City, admitting he was far from his best last season.

The 25-year-old managed six goals in 43 appearances in his first year at the club but has already hit the ground running this term, scoring twice in just three matches.

Ahead of Coventry’s trip to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon—where victory could temporarily lift the Sky Blues to the top of the Championship table—Thomas-Asante reflected on the difference improved fitness has made to his form.

“As a striker, getting in the right positions is important as well, and I’m grateful to the staff," he said.

“Last year, I was sort of trying to play on a bit of an injury and I ended up being out for a little while, so to feel good in my body,…I’m grateful that over the offseason, I could rest and get back to a state I’m happy with,” Thomas-Asante said.

Despite his bright start to the season, Thomas-Asante was left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali next month.

The forward will be aiming to maintain his sharp form when Coventry face Oxford, as he looks to cement his role as a key figure in Frank Lampard’s attack.