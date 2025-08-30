AC Milan complete signing of French star Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea

AC Milan have signed French international Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea after an underwhelming two years at Stamford Bridge.

The forward has signed a five-year deal at the San Siro that runs until June 2030 for a total package reportedly worth £36.2million (€42m).

Nkunku leaves Stamford Bridge after scoring 18 goals and registering five assists in 62 appearances across all competitions.

The 27-year-old leaves west London after winning a UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup double.

He made his most significant impact in Europe's tertiary cup competition, scoring five goals and taking three assists in nine appearances.

Nkunku's last appearance came as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final, and scored his last goal in a 4-1 extra-time win against Benfica in the last 16.

Enzo Maresca omitted Nkunku from Chelsea's first two matchday squads, as speculation increased about the Frenchman's seemingly imminent departure.

Nicolas Jackson is widely expected to be the next player out the door at Stamford Bridge, with Bayern Munich agreeing to sign the Senegalese frontman on an initial loan deal.

Milan endured a dismal 2024/25 campaign after missing out in European qualification completely following an eighth-place finish in Serie A.

They started this season with a 2-0 win over Leece on Friday, with former Chelsea players Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the scoresheet.

The Rossoneri have taken steps to bolster their forward line this summer, but were left frustrated when Victor Boniface's proposed move from Bayer Leverkusen fell through due to a failed medical.

Nkunku arrives at the San Siro with an impressive trophy laden CV, that includes three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and two German Cups from his spells at PSG and RB Leipzig respectively.

Chelsea begin life without Nkunku when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge.