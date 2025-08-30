ModernGhana logo
Champion of Champions: Bibiani GoldStars clash will prepare us for Africa - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says Sunday’s Champion of Champions showdown against Bibiani GoldStars will serve as crucial preparation for the club’s continental journey.

The Porcupine Warriors travel to Duns Park on August 31 for the season’s curtain-raiser, where league champions GoldStars and FA Cup winners Kotoko will battle for early bragging rights.

Zito acknowledged the task will be far from easy, especially after GoldStars edged his side in the recent Top Four tournament.

“It will be a very difficult match. As you know, they also beat us during the Top Four. So, it will be a revenge,” he said.

“Revenge not on physical issues, but on the people that we also like to reward. To also beat them to make it equal.”

The Kotoko boss believes the fixture comes at the perfect time as his side gears up for the CAF Confederation Cup.

“I’m very, very happy with this game because it will be in preparation for the Confederation Cup. And they also, the CAF Champions League, are going to play. So, it will be a nice game. All the necessary elements that will make the game very beautiful will be applied,” he added.

Kick-off is set for 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

