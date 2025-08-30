ModernGhana logo
Champion of Champions: We will seek revenge against GoldStars - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says his side is motivated to seek revenge against Bibiani GoldStars ahead of the Champion of Champions clash after their recent defeat to the league champions.

The Porcupine Warriors fell 2-1 to GoldStars in their opener of the GHALCA Top 4 tournament recently.

Kotoko will now travel to Duns Park on August 31 for the official curtain-raiser to the 2025/26 season.

“It will be a very difficult match. As you know, they also beat us during the Top Four. So, it will be a revenge. Revenge not on physical issues, revenge on the people that we also like to reward,” Zito said.

“I’m very, very happy with this game because it will be in preparation for the Confederation Cup. And they also, the CAF Champions League, are going to play. So, it will be a nice game," he added.

The one-off fixture pits FA Cup winners Kotoko against Premier League champions GoldStars in a battle for early-season bragging rights.

Kick-off at Duns Park is set for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

