Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scores again as Leicester City end Birmingham's unbeaten start' named PoTM

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on teh scoresheet again on Friday night as Leicester City defeated Birmingham 2-0 to end their unbeaten start at the King Power.

Fatawu, brimming with confidence after last week's Charlton screamer, hit a sweet curler to put us in front, setting the tone for what proved to be a tense but rewarding evening under the lights.

He was set up by youngster Louis Page and scored his chance to give Leicester City an early lead.

In the action-packed encounter that ensued between the two teams, the hosts led at halftime and only doubled their lead in the 88th minute when Ricardo Pereira scored to seal the 2-0 victory against Birmingham.

Fatawu Issahaku, who has now scored in two consecutive matches in the English Championship, lasted 87 minutes of the game and had to make way for Wout Faes over concerns of an injury.

He is expected to undergo an assessment to ascertain the extent of the injury.

After full time, the 20-year-old was named the Player of the Match.

Fatawu Issahaku will hope to maintain his impressive start when they travel to play Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium after the international break.