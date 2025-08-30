ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka condemns Jelena Ostapenko's Taylor Townsend comments

By BBC
Tennis US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka condemns Jelena Ostapenkos Taylor Townsend comments
SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Former world number one Naomi Osaka says that Jelena Ostapenko telling Taylor Townsend she had "no class" and "no education" was "one of the worst things you could say to a black tennis player".

Latvia's Ostapenko argued with Townsend after the American beat her 7-5 6-1 in the US Open second round on Wednesday.

Ostapenko, who claimed Townsend had not apologised after a net cord landed in her favour, has been criticised for her comments.

Townsend said she did not think there was a racial undertone to Ostapenko's comments, adding: "I didn't take it in that way, but also that has been a stigma in our community of being not educated, when it's the furthest thing from the truth."

Ostapenko, who won the French Open in 2017, denied any element of racism in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Asked about the incident, Japan's four-time major champion Osaka said: "I think it's ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to.

"I don't know if she knows the history of it in America. But I know she's never going to say that ever again in her life. It was just terrible.

"I think obviously it's one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport.

"I know Taylor and I know how hard she's worked and I know how smart she is, so she's the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that."

American third seed Coco Gauff, who has regularly used her platform to speak out against racism, said Ostapenko was wrong to use those words about Townsend.

"I think it was a heat of the moment thing. I think Jelena was probably feeling emotions after she lost," added 21-year-old Gauff.

"I do think that shouldn't have been said regardless of how you're feeling, especially given those were the reasons that she stated.

"Knowing Taylor personally, she's the opposite of that."

Ostapenko lost in the women's doubles on Thursday but did not fulfil her media duties afterwards, with organisers citing illness.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, speaking after her victory on Wednesday night, said she had spoken to Ostapenko to "help her face it more in a mature way".

Sabalenka said: "She just sometimes can lose control. She has some things in life to face and some struggles.

"I was just trying to help her to settle down and just was someone she could speak to and just let it go.

"I really hope that one day she will figure herself and she will handle it much better. I'm pretty sure, looking back, she's not happy with her behaviour."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

10 hours ago

Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary

10 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

10 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

10 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

10 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

14 hours ago

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

14 hours ago

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

14 hours ago

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

14 hours ago

Baptiste Coulon/RFI Comorian woman says justice minister among men who raped her for years

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line