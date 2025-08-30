ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu outclassed by Elena Rybakina in New York

By BBC
Tennis Getty ImagesImage caption: Emma Raducanu was aiming to reach the second week of the US Open for only the second time
SAT, 30 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Emma Raducanu was aiming to reach the second week of the US Open for only the second time

Britain's Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the US Open as she was beaten ruthlessly by fellow Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina in the third round.

Raducanu, 22, was aiming for a statement win over an elite player to underline her recent progress, but found herself outclassed in a 6-1 6-2 defeat.

Ninth seed Rybakina pummelled Raducanu's serve, returning with devastating effect to break four times.

"It was a difficult experience facing her when she playing so well. I just feel that in every department she was better," Raducanu told BBC Sport.

Raducanu's slow start on her serve - broken at the first attempt in the match after falling 0-40 down - set the tone for what followed.

After quickly falling behind, the world number 36 looked devoid of belief and struggled to get into the rallies before losing in 62 minutes.

Raducanu has won only three of her 18 career matches against top-10 players.

The 2021 US Open champion was the final Briton to fall in the women's singles, although Cameron Norrie continues to fly the nation's flag in the men's draw.

Norrie, 29, takes on 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the third round later on Friday.

This year, Raducanu returned to New York - the scene of her 2021 title success as a teenage qualifier - riding a wave of optimism.

Looking more carefree and content, she has played some of her best tennis since that extraordinary triumph and is close to climbing back into the world's top 30.

But this defeat provided another reality check.

Leading into the match, Raducanu warned of 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina's ability to take the racquet of an opponent's hand with her enormous serve and penetrating returns.

"Today I felt I was on the receiving end of that - which was hard to take, of course," said Raducanu, who lost the first set in 27 minutes.

"I need to try my best to not let this match overshadow all the good work I've been doing."

Rybakina's groundstrokes were clean and crisp off both wings, with a stream of winners painting the baseline and leaving Raducanu looking rather helpless.

A total of 23 winners from 26-year-old Rybakina underlined her dominance from the back of the court.

Raducanu's serve had been the bedrock of her game in two clinical opening wins against lowly ranked qualifiers Japan's Ena Shibahara and Indonesia's Janice Tjen.

But she did not land anywhere near as many first serves on Rybakina, which instantly put her under pressure against an opponent who represented a huge step up in class.

Having her serve broken from 40-0 in the first game of the second set was another damaging blow.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina, whose power from the baseline is among the very best when she finds her groove, continued to redline as she raced to victory.

It was felt Raducanu stood a chance if she managed to get Rybakina moving around the court, but the pace of her opponent's ball meant she was not given the time to do so.

Despite winning numerous WTA titles on hard courts, Rybakina had never gone past the third round at Flushing Meadows before.

Next she will face Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini or 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

10 hours ago

Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary

10 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

10 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

10 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

10 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

14 hours ago

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

14 hours ago

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

14 hours ago

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

14 hours ago

Baptiste Coulon/RFI Comorian woman says justice minister among men who raped her for years

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line