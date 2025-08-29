2024 CHAN: Senegal edge Sudan on penalties to claim third place

Senegal clinched third place at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 after overcoming Sudan 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday.

The defending champions, denied a place in the final after losing to Morocco on penalties in the semi-finals, showed resilience once more in a tense bronze medal match.

Victory means Senegal secured a podium finish in back-to-back tournaments, while Sudan’s wait for a third CHAN medal goes on despite a spirited display.

In front of a lively crowd in Kampala, Sudan looked the sharper of the two sides in the opening stages.

Their persistence paid off in the 6th minute when Mohamed Tia Asad rose highest to power home a header from Abdel Raouf Yagoub’s corner, putting the Falcons of Jediane 1-0 ahead.

That advantage stood until the break, with Sudan showing defensive discipline and goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja pulling off crucial saves to frustrate the holders.

Senegal, however, came out stronger after half-time, pushing higher up the pitch and forcing errors.

Their equaliser arrived in the 58th minute when Seyni Ndiaye’s precise header found the net, after good work on the flank by Ousseynou Seck.

From then on, the Lions of Teranga took control of possession, but Sudan continued to threaten on the counter, with Abooja again keeping his side level.

Neither side could find a winner in regulation time, and with extra-time absent in the third-place play-off, penalties were required.

Sudan blinked first, with Walieldin Khdir firing his opening kick wide of the target. Although Mohamed Ahmed Saeed and Ahmed Tabanja scored, Musab Makeen saw his effort saved by Marc Diouf, handing Senegal the advantage.

Senegal were flawless from the spot. Joseph Layousse, Issa Kane, Vieux Cissé, and finally Libasse Guèye all converted, giving them a 4-2 shootout victory.

The result was bittersweet for Souleymane Diallo’s youthful side, who entered the tournament aiming to defend their crown but had to settle for bronze.

Still, it underlined their depth and promise, as they remain unbeaten in open play across their last 10 CHAN matches.

“This was about character,” Diallo said afterwards. “The players showed maturity after the disappointment of the semi-final. We wanted to finish with something, and we did that.”

For Sudan, coached by Ghana’s Kwesi Appiah, the defeat was painful but their campaign earned admiration across the continent.

Despite a domestic league crippled by conflict, they defied the odds to reach the semi-finals, eliminating Nigeria and pushing Madagascar to the limit.

Appiah praised his players’ spirit: “We came very far with limited preparation. I am proud of how the team fought. Sudanese football has shown it still has heart.”

While Senegal celebrate a bronze medal and Sudan reflect on what might have been, all eyes now turn to Nairobi, where Morocco and Madagascar will meet in Saturday’s final at Moi International Sports Centre.