Nima: GFA Boss Kurt Okraku Visits MISUGHA Members

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, on Thursday, August 28, 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the leadership and members of the Millennium Supporters Union of Ghana (MISUGHA) at its national office in Nima, Accra.

In his interactions with the members, he expressed joy in meeting MISUGHA members and thanked God for opening the way for MISUGHA and football in Ghana.

Thanking the MUSIGHA national executives and members, he called for mutual support from all and sundry in the development of sports, especially football in Ghana.

The meeting marked a significant step toward enhancing continuous collaboration between MISUGHA and GFA and promoting a positive environment for players, officials, and fans alike.

The GFA boss lauded the efforts of Alhaji Issaka Moro Polo, President of the Ghana Supporters Union, for his great efforts in mobilizing supporters all over the country, and lauded all for what they were doing and continue to do for the growth of Ghana football.

Mr. Okraku asked for God's blessings on all MISUGHA members to learn how to forgive and let go when they are offended, when giving their unflinching support to football in Ghana. “Learn to stay together as a Union,” he appealed to MISUGHA leadership and members.

As the Black Stars prepare to play their last two qualifiers with Chad on Thursday, September 4, and Mali in Accra on Monday, September 8, the GFA President said, “We need supporters to cheer Black Stars to win their two remaining matches.”

Adding, he said, “We need your prayerful support and time for these two crucial matches,” and expressed the hope that Ghana's qualification for the 2026 World Cup was a done deal.

The GFA boss assured of the readiness of the Black Star players to make Ghana proud, adding that they need the prayers of all Ghanaians. He was very optimistic that Ghana would surely be at the 2026 World Cup.

According to him, based on the value he places on the commitment of supporters, he doesn't joke with their work because their love for the game of football is always a great plus for winning matches.

“Thank you for your commitment, dedication, and support to football in Ghana”, he appreciated and assured that the GFA would closely work with the leadership of MISUGHA and Supporters Union of Ghana for the success of football.

He urged MISUGHA members and other supporters' Unions to think and put Ghana first in whatever they do for the good of football.

According to him, the huge attendance of MISUGHA members to receive him was a testimony to the Union’s commitment to supporting national teams.

The GFA president also highlighted the need for collaboration, stating that Ghanaian football can reach greater heights through mutual respect and collective effort.

“It is essential that we stand united, ensure peaceful behaviours at games, and foster a positive environment that allows our teams to perform at their best,” he stated. He pledged GHc10,000 to support MISUGHA jerseys.

MISUGHA members have been supporting sporting events since 2009, when 45 members went to the Under-20 World Youth championship in Egypt, during which Ghana, under the captainship of Andre Dede Ayew, won the trophy.

Over 200 members of MISUGHA also went to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, and again over 200 members participated in the 2013 African Nations Cup. In 2014, members were equally represented in Brazil.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the Ghana Black Stars’ two matches in Chad and Accra, respectively, the Supporters Union of Ghana is organising a Quran recitation and rehearsal at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 9:00am.

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, there will be a Church Service at the Living Bread Church at Kotobabi at 7:00 am, while on Friday, September 5, there will be Jummah prayers at the National Mosque at 1:00 pm, followed by street awareness for Black Stars with Ghana flag and flyers at 4:00 pm.

Meeting the leadership and members of the Millennium Supporters Union of Ghana (MISUGHA) on Thursday, August 28, GFA boss Kurt Okraku announced a GHc10,000 donation to support the organisation of Prayers by the Ghana Supporters Union for Black Stars to win their remaining two matches.

The GFA boss encouraged all supporters to participate in these prayers for positive results.