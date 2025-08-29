NPP flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyepong bemoans decline of Ghana football

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kwabena Agyepong, has voiced deep concern over the state of Ghanaian football, describing its decline as “painful to see.”

The Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has amplified frustrations among football fans, with the sport struggling to maintain its once vibrant presence both locally and internationally.

Speaking on Joy News, Agyepong, a former broadcast journalist and football enthusiast, argued that sports, particularly football, remain an untapped economic sector for Ghana.

He stressed the need to rebuild strong community ties with local clubs and harness the game’s potential for job creation and business growth.

“We have to work out a collaboration to also promote our own game," Agyepong said.

"We have to market the game because it can bring big business and employment.

"It is surprising and painful virtually to see what is happening to our local league and the fact that the community is not that involved."

Agyepong, who owns a juvenile football club, pledged to champion the revival of the sport if given the mandate to lead.

"Our leaders are not as passionate about football as I am, and if I ever have the opportunity, we will do whatever we can to revive the sport as a national game, as a national passion.”

While concerns remain over the decline of Ghana’s domestic football, the Black Stars are still on course to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.