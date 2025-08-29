ModernGhana logo
2024 CHAN: Kwesi Appiah eyes bronze medal with Sudan ahead of Senegal clash

FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah has vowed that his team will leave no stone unturned in their quest for the bronze medal against Senegal.

The Falcons of Jediane will take on the Lions of Teranga in the third-place playoff of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala today, August 29.

Following their semifinal defeat to Madagascar, Appiah emphasized the importance of lifting the spirits of the Sudanese people.

“We want to bring smiles to the Sudanese, especially at a time when our country is going through such hardship," Appiah told CAF Media.

"This game is very important to us, and we will give everything to win the medal."

The Ghanaian tactician added that the squad has grown stronger and more cohesive as the tournament has progressed.

“We are more united now than we were in the first game. We have learned a lot throughout the tournament and believe we can put on a great show,” Appiah noted.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

