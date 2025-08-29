2024 CHAN: Bronze Battle in Kampala: Sudan and Senegal seek redemption

Two proud nations, two contrasting journeys, and one final chance at CHAN 2024 glory.

When Sudan and Senegal walk out at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday evening, the stakes will be about more than just a bronze medal.

For both sides, this match is about redemption, pride, and leaving behind a legacy after weeks of toil in the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024.

Sudan’s improbable rise under Kwesi Appiah

Few expected Sudan to reach this far. With the domestic league suspended for more than two years due to conflict at home, Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah was tasked with moulding a competitive squad almost from scratch.

With barely three days of preparation, he leaned heavily on players from giants Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh, and somehow fashioned a team that not only survived, but thrived.

The 4-0 demolition of Nigeria remains one of the tournament’s standout performances, a symbol of Sudan’s resilience and togetherness.

For Appiah, the journey has been about more than football:

“We want to bring smiles to the Sudanese, especially at a time when our country is going through such hardship. This game is very important to us, and we will give everything to win the medal.”

Anchored by the composure of midfielder Abdelraziq, Sudan’s story has been one of courage and collective belief.

Senegal’s youth face their first test of adversity

For Senegal, the path has been very different. Entering as defending champions, expectations were sky-high.

Coach Souleymane Diallo brought a youthful squad inspired by the triumphant class of 2022, and they delivered glimpses of promise — a solid group stage and a commanding win over Zambia.

But their semi-final defeat to Morocco ended the dream of back-to-back titles. Now, the Lions of Teranga must show resilience of their own.

“This game is an opportunity to show character and bring something positive to Senegal. We want to return home with the bronze medal and repay our people’s support,” said Diallo.

With talents like Malick Sembene, the young midfielder tipped to carry the nation’s hopes in years to come, this match is as much about the future as it is about the present.

A tactical rematch with pride on the line

These two sides already know each other well. Their group-stage encounter ended in a goalless stalemate, marked by discipline and caution.

Appiah’s Sudan relied on compact defending to blunt Senegal’s pace, while Diallo’s men tried to break through with quick transitions.

Saturday’s clash promises more intensity and perhaps more risk. Sudan will again turn to the leadership and tactical vision of Abdelraziq, hoping to contain Senegal’s surges. Senegal, meanwhile, may look to exploit fresh legs and energy in wide areas.

“We are more united now than we were in the first game. We have learned a lot throughout the tournament and believe we can put on a great show,” Appiah noted.

Diallo countered with a reminder of football’s unpredictability: “Football is dynamic. A coach can change tactics and surprise. We are ready to respond to any challenge.”

Beyond Kampala: a rivalry renewed

This bronze medal clash carries extra weight because the two nations will soon meet again at senior level.

In many ways, CHAN 2024 is the prelude to a bigger chapter in a growing rivalry.

Yet for now, the Mandela National Stadium will host a duel defined not by future ambition, but by immediate pride.

Sudan want to give their people joy in dark times. Senegal want to prove their next generation has the character to handle pressure.

The time for regrets has passed. Only honour remains

Key men to watch



Abdelraziq (Sudan): The calm presence in midfield has been the glue holding Appiah’s side together. His vision and defensive reading could be the difference in a tense contest.

Malick Sembene (Senegal): Young, versatile, and tactically astute, he embodies Senegal's promise. If the game stretches into an open battle, his energy could tip the balance.

Bronze at stake, pride on the line

The final whistle on Saturday will not crown a champion, but it will decide which team leaves CHAN PAMOJA 2024 with something tangible to show for their efforts.

For Sudan, it would be a medal forged in adversity. For Senegal, it would be proof of resilience for a squad that has already endured its first heartbreak.

Either way, the bronze medal match promises to be more than just a curtain-raiser to the final. It is a story of redemption, resilience, and the fight for respect.