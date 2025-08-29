ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Razak Simpson remains a key player for Black Stars despite omission ahead of Chad and Mali games - GFA

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Razak Simpson remains a key player for Black Stars despite omission ahead of Chad and Mali games - GFA
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has affirmed that Razak Simpson remains a vital member of the Black Stars, despite being left out of the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Nations FC captain was absent from Otto Addo's 24-man roster for the Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures against Chad and Mali scheduled for next month.

Simpson, who earned his senior national team debut against Angola during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, has since established himself as a key contributor to the team.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Asante Twum stressed that the 25-year-old’s exclusion from the squad does not diminish his role in the team.

"Razak Simpson is still part of the team despite being left out of the squad for the Chad and Mali games," he said.

"There is always a bigger pool for the technical team to select their players from, so if there is a player not here, it doesn’t mean he is not part of the team," he added.

Ghana will first travel to N’Djamena to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The squad is set to begin preparations in Accra on Monday, September 1.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 hours ago

Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs

11 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan 'You have no authority to fire me' – GBC Boss blasts staff union

11 hours ago

Madam Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Stop allowing personal assistants to approve documents on GIFMIS – Minister warm...

11 hours ago

Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election

11 hours ago

Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles  

11 hours ago

NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishment Choice’ – Ken Agyapong team NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishmen...

16 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo 'You have 2-weeks to fix all faulty street lights in your areas, i'll report you...

17 hours ago

Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report

17 hours ago

Beauty Emefa Narteh (Mrs) Executive Secretary Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (left) having a conversation with Mr Frederick Lokko, Assistant Director of Audits and Information Officer of the Ghana Audit Service (right) during the 3-day media training workshop organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition in Accra Auditor General doesn’t have prosecutorial powers to enforce findings — Audit Se...

17 hours ago

NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumia NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line