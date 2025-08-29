2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Razak Simpson remains a key player for Black Stars despite omission ahead of Chad and Mali games - GFA

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has affirmed that Razak Simpson remains a vital member of the Black Stars, despite being left out of the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Nations FC captain was absent from Otto Addo's 24-man roster for the Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures against Chad and Mali scheduled for next month.

Simpson, who earned his senior national team debut against Angola during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, has since established himself as a key contributor to the team.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Asante Twum stressed that the 25-year-old’s exclusion from the squad does not diminish his role in the team.

"Razak Simpson is still part of the team despite being left out of the squad for the Chad and Mali games," he said.

"There is always a bigger pool for the technical team to select their players from, so if there is a player not here, it doesn’t mean he is not part of the team," he added.

Ghana will first travel to N’Djamena to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The squad is set to begin preparations in Accra on Monday, September 1.