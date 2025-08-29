ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must stay humble and focused for Chad and Mali games - Henry Asante Twum

FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has advised the Black Stars to remain humble as they prepare to resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The senior national team, who recorded successive victories over Chad and Madagascar in March, will regroup next month for Matchday 7 and 8 of the qualifiers.

Ghana currently lead Group I with 15 points, with four matches left to seal a place at the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Asante Twum reminded the players that national support remains strong but emphasized the need for humility and focus.

"The spirit of the nation is behind the Black Stars, but we will have to stay humble as we strive to secure the maximum points needed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup," he said.

Ghana will travel to N’Djamena to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium four days later.

The team is expected to open camp in Accra on Monday, September 1, ahead of the crucial fixtures.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

