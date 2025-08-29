Black Stars: Our aim is to secure 2026 World Cup qualification – Dr Richard Nsenkyire

Black Stars Management Committee member, Dr Richard Nsenkyire, has reiterated that Ghana’s primary target remains securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The senior national team will regroup next month for two crucial qualifiers. Ghana face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

With four matches left in the qualifying campaign, Dr Nsenkyire stressed the team’s determination to book a fifth appearance at the global showpiece, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"We are expecting that we will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and that is our focus," he told Asempa FM.

Ghana currently top Group I with 15 points from six games, three ahead of Comoros and five clear of Madagascar.

Coach Otto Addo will open camp in Accra on Monday, September 1, to prepare his squad for the double-header.

The Black Stars will conclude their qualifying campaign in October with fixtures against Comoros and the Central African Republic.