Asante Kotoko unveil new away kit for 2025/26 football season

FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko have officially launched their new away jersey ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The kit, produced by The Hope Brand, is designed to reflect the club’s rich cultural heritage. It features yellow and green crossed stripes, complemented by black detailing around the collar and sleeves.

Unveiled under the theme “The Untamed Warriors”, the jersey was introduced through a five-minute promotional video, which showcased key players including Albert Amoah, Emmanuel Antwi, and goalkeeper Mohammed Camara.

Kotoko are currently stepping up preparations for the new season, beginning with a Champion of Champions showdown against Premier League holders Bibiani GoldStars.

After a disappointing outing in the just-ended GHALCA Top 4 tournament, where they finished bottom, the Porcupine Warriors are eager to bounce back with improved performances in pre-season.

The Reds will then shift focus to continental football as they gear up for their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary tie against Nigerian side Kwara United.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

