ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025 US Open: Jannik Sinner breezes through - but still areas to 'improve'

By BBC
Tennis Getty ImagesImage caption: Jannik Sinner has not lost a game on serve in either of his first two matches at this years US Open
FRI, 29 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Jannik Sinner has not lost a game on serve in either of his first two matches at this year's US Open

World number one Jannik Sinner says there is still room for improvement despite recording a 23rd successive match victory in hard-court Grand Slams to reach the US Open third round.

Having lost just four games in a dominant first-round win over Vit Kopriva, defending champion Sinner produced another efficient display against world number 36 Alexei Popyrin.

It was another ominous message to Sinner's rivals - Popyrin, who beat Novak Djokovic in the third round in New York last year, had been seen a potentially tricky opponent for the Italian.

But Sinner broke Popyrin's serve early in each of the three sets and wrapped up a clinical 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium in just over two hours.

Sinner has not lost a match at a hard-court major since the 2023 US Open, when he lost in the fourth round to Alexander Zverev.

He won the title at Flushing Meadows last year and is the two-time defending Australian Open champion.

Wimbledon champion Sinner said he was unhappy with the way he served against Popyrin, having landed only 51% of his first serves.

"I felt like we both didn't serve great but I was returning very well, especially on the second serve," he said.

"I'm very happy about today. Obviously I'm aiming to improve the serve but, about the rest, I feel quite comfortable."

Sinner will face Denis Shapovalov, the 27th seed from Canada, in the third round as he bids for a third major of the year.

Sinner's ruthlessness was demonstrated midway through the second set when, serving at 3-2 up with a break, he saved three break points to secure an important hold.

In the very next game, Sinner broke to love, quashing any hope of a Popyrin fightback.

There was a similar pattern at the start of set three when Popyrin failed to capitalise from 15-40 on Sinner's serve, and the top seed again made his opponent pay with a break to love in the next game.

  • Majchrzak & Cobolli win five-set epics

Elsewhere, Poland's Kamil Majchrzak produced a superb comeback to knock out Russian ninth seed Karen Khachanov in an epic second-round contest.

Majchrzak came back from two sets down, overturned a 5-2 fifth-set deficit and saved five match points to come through 2-6 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-5 7-6 (10-5).

Meanwhile, Russian Andrey Rublev came through a tough four-set encounter with American Tristan Boyer.

Boyer, ranked 113th in the world, extended the match by taking the third set before 15th seed Rublev completed a 6-3 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-4) victory .

Rublev's next opponent will be Coleman Wong, who backed up his history-making first-round victory against Aleksandar Kovacevic with a four-set win over Australia's Adam Walton.

Wong's first-round success made him the first male player from Hong Kong to win a Grand Slam singles match in the Open era.

Lorenzo Musetti was a 6-4 6-0 6-2 winner over Belgian veteran David Goffin and the 10th seed will face fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli next.

Cobolli, the 24th seed, won a match tie-break to beat American Jenson Brooksby in a marathon second-round match that lasted more than four and a half hours.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs

10 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan 'You have no authority to fire me' – GBC Boss blasts staff union

10 hours ago

Madam Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Stop allowing personal assistants to approve documents on GIFMIS – Minister warm...

10 hours ago

Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election

10 hours ago

Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles  

10 hours ago

NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishment Choice’ – Ken Agyapong team NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishmen...

15 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo 'You have 2-weeks to fix all faulty street lights in your areas, i'll report you...

16 hours ago

Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report

16 hours ago

Beauty Emefa Narteh (Mrs) Executive Secretary Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (left) having a conversation with Mr Frederick Lokko, Assistant Director of Audits and Information Officer of the Ghana Audit Service (right) during the 3-day media training workshop organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition in Accra Auditor General doesn’t have prosecutorial powers to enforce findings — Audit Se...

16 hours ago

NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumia NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line