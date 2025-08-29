ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US Open: Iga Swiatek toils in second-round win over Suzan Lamens

By BBC
Tennis US Open: Iga Swiatek toils in second-round win over Suzan Lamens
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek admitted she "made some mistakes" in a laboured three-set victory over world number 66 Suzan Lamens to reach the US Open third round.

Second seed Swiatek raced through the first set against her Dutch opponent and looked on course for the sort of dominant early-round win that has become her trademark.

The 24-year-old was twice a break of serve up in the second set, but her frustration grew as her level dipped significantly, giving Lamens a route back into the contest.

The Pole moved a double break clear in the decider and eventually wrapped up a 6-1 4-6 6-4 victory in two hours and six minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swiatek will play 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya in round three after the Russian beat Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-1 7-5.

Speaking on court after the match, Swiatek said: "It wasn't an easy match and I made some mistakes. I'm happy that at the end I could be more proactive.

"I felt like it depended on me and whether I was going to make mistakes or not.

"It was not easy, but the third set is a reset. You've got to start from the beginning and I knew I could play a little more precisely, so I just tried to do that."

All the signs before the match pointed to a comfortable Swiatek win.

She had lost only five games in her previous three Grand Slam matches - including a 6-0 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in July's Wimbledon final - and had won 14 successive sets at the majors.

US Open debutant Lamens, meanwhile, had not been beyond the second round of a Grand Slam before.

That gulf was evident early on, with Lamens failing to hit a single winner in the opening set.

But Swiatek, who won the Cincinnati Open in the build-up to Flushing Meadows, lost her way in set two.

The six-time Grand Slam champion and her coaching team began to show the frustration of some wayward groundstrokes, which contributed to a match total of 29 unforced errors.

Swiatek, though, regained some control in the decider and shrugged off handing back one of her breaks of serve to set up a tie with Kalinskaya.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs

10 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan 'You have no authority to fire me' – GBC Boss blasts staff union

10 hours ago

Madam Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Stop allowing personal assistants to approve documents on GIFMIS – Minister warm...

10 hours ago

Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election

10 hours ago

Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles  

10 hours ago

NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishment Choice’ – Ken Agyapong team NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishmen...

15 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo 'You have 2-weeks to fix all faulty street lights in your areas, i'll report you...

16 hours ago

Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report

16 hours ago

Beauty Emefa Narteh (Mrs) Executive Secretary Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (left) having a conversation with Mr Frederick Lokko, Assistant Director of Audits and Information Officer of the Ghana Audit Service (right) during the 3-day media training workshop organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition in Accra Auditor General doesn’t have prosecutorial powers to enforce findings — Audit Se...

16 hours ago

NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumia NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line