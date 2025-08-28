Former Liverpool star David Ngog backs Alexander Isak for Anfield move ahead of Arsenal clash

Former Liverpool striker David Ngog believes Alexander Isak would be a great addition to Liverpool’s attack.

Ngog, who made 94 appearances for Liverpool and famously scored a winning goal against Manchester United, shared his insights in an exclusive interview with Showmax Premier League.

“I would love to see Isak at Liverpool,” said Ngog.

“I think it could be a good match. He has good movement and technique; a real complete striker. I believe Liverpool is a bit short on the bench offensively, so it could be a good signing.”

“The only factor is that he plays in the same position as Hugo Ekitiké, who is doing well so far. However, Liverpool can use both as the season is long.”

Ngog was speaking to Showmax Premier League ahead of this Sunday's mega clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, which will be shown live on Showmax Premier League on Sunday, August 31, at 17:30.

Looking ahead to the upcoming game, Ngog shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated match-up.

“For sure, they will be tested against Arsenal. Arsenal is one of the top teams in Europe at the moment and is very ambitious. They have won their first two games as well and have built a team to win the Premier League.”

Despite Arsenal’s strong start, Ngog believes Liverpool has a slight edge.

“I think that Liverpool, playing at home, has a slight advantage. Also, they won the Premier League last season, so they can build on that. Arsenal still has everything to prove, so it will be a very interesting game.”

His prediction for this weekend’s thriller?

“My score prediction will be 2-1 to Liverpool. I am not being partial, but I believe Liverpool can win.”

Reflecting on Liverpool's start to the season under new manager Arne Slot, Ngog expressed his admiration.

“I think the start of the season is good, considering the expectations people had from last year.”

“It’s never easy to follow up a successful season. They have shown mental strength in critical situations.”

“Arne Slot impresses me, as it’s not easy to come and succeed after Jurgen Klopp’s reign. But he came with humility and hard work. I’m happy it’s working well for him and Liverpool FC.”

When asked about Liverpool’s title-winning potential, Ngog remained cautious.

“I think they are title contenders. When you look at Arsenal, Manchester City, and maybe Chelsea, it will be a close race. The Premier League is a long way to go, so I believe it’s too early to say.”

Ngog also reflected on his time at Liverpool and what it was like to face Arsenal in the past.

“It was a fantastic feeling; the jersey, the fans, and the stadium were amazing.”

“The pressure was always on. No matter who you play, you have to win and perform, especially against a big team like Arsenal.”

“I always liked playing against Arsenal because the game is open. They don’t keep 11 players in the back; they try to play offensively and enjoy the game, so it was nice.”

Finally, Ngog offered his opinion on Hugo Ekitiké, a current French talent.

“Ekitiké is a great talent from France. He showed his talent at Reims, had a slightly more difficult time in Paris, but was still okay, and then in the Bundesliga, he made a huge impact.”

“I think he is doing well for Liverpool – a lot of mobility, good with the ball, and a good finisher. He can improve his physicality, but that will come.”

