2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey is motivated to play amid rape charges - Dr Richard Nsenkyire

A member of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr Richard Nsenkyire, has expressed confidence that midfielder Thomas Partey remains focused and motivated to represent Ghana, despite facing serious legal allegations in the United Kingdom.

The 32-year-old Villarreal star is currently involved in legal proceedings over allegations of rape and sexual assault. Many had anticipated that these issues might exclude him from Ghana’s 24-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Yet, coach Otto Addo has included Partey in the squad set to feature in next month’s double-header.

Speaking on the midfielder’s readiness, Dr Nsenkyire said, “Otto Addo is in touch with all the players, and I believe if Thomas Partey was not ready to play, he would have informed the head coach and the technical team, but I believe that he is ready and motivated to play against Chad and Mali.”

Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 5, facing five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault against a third.

The alleged incidents reportedly took place between 2021 and 2022, during his time at Arsenal. These charges emerged just days after Partey’s contract with the North London club expired in late June. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 2.

Ghana will kick off their September qualifiers with an away game against Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The Black Stars currently top Group I with 15 points after six matches—three points ahead of Comoros and five clear of Madagascar—as they pursue a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance. The team is expected to begin camp in Accra on Monday, September 1.