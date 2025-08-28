2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must avoid complacency ahead of Chad and Mali games - Dr Richard Nsenkyire

Dr. Richard Nsenkyire, a member of the Black Stars’ Management Committee, has warned the senior national team against complacency as they prepare for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Ghana will regroup for the Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures next month, looking to maintain their position at the top of Group I, where they currently lead with 15 points.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Dr. Nsenkyire emphasized the importance of focus and determination.

"The team must avoid complacency because anything can happen in football, and for the supporters, we are counting on you," he said.

The Black Stars will kick off their September campaign with an away game against Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to face Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The squad is expected to open camp in Accra on Monday, September 1, as preparations intensify ahead of the crucial fixtures.