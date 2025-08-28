ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must avoid complacency ahead of Chad and Mali games - Dr Richard Nsenkyire

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must avoid complacency ahead of Chad and Mali games - Dr Richard Nsenkyire
THU, 28 AUG 2025

Dr. Richard Nsenkyire, a member of the Black Stars’ Management Committee, has warned the senior national team against complacency as they prepare for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Ghana will regroup for the Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures next month, looking to maintain their position at the top of Group I, where they currently lead with 15 points.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Dr. Nsenkyire emphasized the importance of focus and determination.

"The team must avoid complacency because anything can happen in football, and for the supporters, we are counting on you," he said.

The Black Stars will kick off their September campaign with an away game against Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to face Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The squad is expected to open camp in Accra on Monday, September 1, as preparations intensify ahead of the crucial fixtures.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 hours ago

Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH2million damages Widower sues Graceyard Hospital over wife’s death, demands GH₵2million damages

12 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal Akwatia by-election: NDC should’ve maintained 2024 candidate – Baba Jamal

12 hours ago

Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes Curfew imposed in Bole following deadly chieftaincy clashes

12 hours ago

Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sports facilities Ghana seeks Turkish support to upgrade national stadia, construct world-class sp...

12 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; Im on my knees’ – Ken Agyapong urges delegates NPP flagbearer race: 'I beg you in the name of God, vote for me; I'm on my knees...

13 hours ago

Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga Bonaboto, Traditional Leaders to stop Bawku conflict spillover in Bolgatanga

13 hours ago

Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award

14 hours ago

Stop playing politics with peoples health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr. Kingsley Nyarko slams Mahama Stop playing politics with people's health and complete Agenda 111 projects — Dr...

14 hours ago

NPP demanding GH4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals NPP demanding GH₵4million from each presidential aspirant — Addai-Nimoh reveals

15 hours ago

2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — GES 2025 BECE candidates to review school placement details online before posting — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line