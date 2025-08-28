2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Yaw Preko confident Black Stars will beat Chad

Former Nsoatreman FC head coach Yaw Preko has expressed confidence in the Black Stars’ ability to secure a victory over Chad in next month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will resume their qualification campaign with Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures in September. The four-time African champions will kick off the month with an away game against Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to face Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

"We know what is at stake now, and if you look at our performance in our last games, the players should go into the games with that same determination," Preko, a former Ghana international, told Asempa FM.

"Playing against Chad will not be easy, but then we have to be vigilant and also get the right players for that game because we are playing on an astro turf, but then I strongly believe that we have what it takes to win against Chad," he added.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 15 points from six matches, three ahead of Comoros and five clear of Madagascar, as they pursue a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance.

Coach Otto Addo is set to open camp in Accra on Monday, September 1, as the Black Stars prepare for the crucial fixtures.