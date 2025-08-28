2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Yaw Preko implores Ghanaians to support Thomas Partey ahead of Chad and Mali games

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind Thomas Partey as the midfielder prepares for the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Partey, who recently joined Spanish side Villarreal, has been named in Otto Addo’s 24-man squad for September’s crucial double-header against Chad and Mali despite facing an ongoing legal battle in the UK.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Preko stressed that the 32-year-old deserves the nation’s backing during this difficult period.

"Thomas Partey needs the support of the entire country," he said. "I know he is a strong person, but for now, he is innocent until proven guilty.

"We must support him, and we must not make him feel that he is not being used, and afterwards, he will not have the backing of the team and the country.

"Partey is a key player for the Black Stars, and in times like this, we need to back him," he added.

Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5, where he was charged with five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault against a third.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, during his spell with Arsenal. His contract with the North London club expired in June, after which he secured a move to Villarreal.

Ghana, who currently top Group I with 15 points from six games, will resume their qualifying campaign against Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4. They will then host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The Black Stars are aiming for their fifth World Cup appearance, with camp expected to open in Accra on September 1.