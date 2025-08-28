ModernGhana logo
Champion of Champions: Kotoko’s Samba O’Neil targets revenge against Bibiani GoldStars

THU, 28 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko defender Samba O’Neil says the Porcupine Warriors are determined to settle scores when they face Bibiani Gold Stars in the Champion of Champions match this Sunday.

The Congolese centre-back is expected to feature prominently in the Super Cup encounter at Duns Park on August 31, where Kotoko will challenge the reigning league champions.

In a pre-match interview with the GFA Media Team, O’Neil admitted the tie would be demanding but expressed confidence in his side’s ability to emerge victorious.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult, as you know, but we are getting ready for the challenge," he told GFA Media.

"We are coming all out for it, so we are going to take it. They scored us in the top 4, so we are coming back for revenge,” he added.

Kotoko were beaten 2-1 by Gold Stars in the recent GHALCA Top 4 tournament, a result that O’Neil insists has fired up the squad ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

