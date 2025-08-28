Raducanu starting to 'embrace expectation' at US Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu says she is starting to "embrace expectation" after avoiding a potential banana skin with a clinical US Open win over Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen.

Raducanu, 22, oozed confidence in a 6-2 6-1 victory which took exactly an hour to secure.

Strong serving and consistently deep groundstrokes were the key for the world number 36, who has won eight of her 11 matches since Wimbledon.

All but one of these victories on the North American hard courts have been against opponents ranked lower than Raducanu.

"I'm happy – I think I'm embracing the pressure and expectation a lot more now," the 2021 US Open champion told BBC Sport.

"I don't think it is the same as before – I'm not top five or top 10 – but there is still eyes on what I'm doing and my results.

"It's a good sign that people think I'm playing better and doing better and can win matches. I'm all round pretty positive."

Raducanu knows well about the dangers of facing little-known qualifiers - having come through to reach the main draw on her way to the New York title four years ago.

But she quickly stamped her authority against 149th-ranked Tjen, who was playing in her first tour-level event.

The only real moment of concern for the 2021 US Open champion was when she was bothered by "stiffness" in her back niggle during the second set.

"I have been doing a lot of training, and I'm just happy it didn't affect me too much," said Raducanu, who could face former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina next.

"I was still able to compete and to perform well and keep putting out good serves, good returns.

"I didn't really come into the match too much, which I'm happy with."

How 'strong serving' laid the platform

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Raducanu, ranked 36th, fell just short of a seeding at the US Open

Tjen might be inexperienced at the top level but her opening round win over 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova showed she had the ability to cause problems.

The 23-year-old only turned professional last year after completing her sociology degree at university in the United States but has attracted attention after winning 13 titles on the entry-level ITF World Tennis Tour.

Tjen's style is reminiscent of crafty former world number one Ashleigh Barty, but Raducanu refused to allow her opponent to find her stride.

Raducanu is looking to further develop her serve as a weapon under new coach Francisco Roig - and it was very effective against Tjen.

She hit eight aces, landed 79% of her first serves and won 76% of those points to put Tjen on the back foot from the very start of the point.

Raducanu's power from the baseline continued to push Tjen deep in the court and prevented the Indonesian from using her slice and variety.

"It always helps me when I'm serving well. It just kind of seeps into the rest of my game," said Raducanu.

While tougher tests lie ahead - particularly if she faces Rybakina in the third round - it was an impressive display and continues the upward trajectory Raducanu has forged this season.

Ninth seed Rybakina takes on Czech world number 96 Tereza Valentova later on Wednesday.