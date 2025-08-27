ModernGhana logo
2025 CAF WCLQ: Police Ladies bounce back with convincing win over Sam Nelly

WED, 27 AUG 2025

Ghanaian side Police Ladies FC reignited their CAF Women’s Champions League qualification hopes on Wednesday evening with a commanding 3-1 victory over Benin’s Sam Nelly in Yamoussoukro.

Coming off a narrow 2-1 defeat to Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens in their opening match, the Ghanaian outfit entered the tie determined to respond, and they did so in style at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

Police Ladies dominated proceedings from the outset, creating a flurry of chances before finally converting three to seal a deserved win.

Grace Animah, Sarah Nyarkoh and Deborah Afriyie were all on target for the Ghanaian side, who looked sharper and more composed than in their first outing.

The result leaves Police Ladies back in contention for a place in the next round as they now turn their focus to a crucial final group clash against Togo’s ASKO.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

