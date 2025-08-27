2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars ready for Chad and Mali games, says assistant coach John Paintsil

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, John Paintsil, has expressed confidence in Ghana’s prospects as the team prepares for its 2026 World Cup qualifying matches next month.

Following back-to-back victories in March, the senior national team is set to face Chad and Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 of the qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the fixtures, Paintsil emphasised that the squad is ready but appealed to Ghanaians for strong support.

"We are ready for the task ahead, but I will call on Ghanaians to support the team ahead of these two games," he told Asempa FM.

"I hope our players will be injury-free for these games because we need them for the rest of the games.

"We are confident, but we also expect a tough challenge, and with the right support from Ghanaians, I know that we will achieve our objective," he added.

The Black Stars will travel to N’Djamena to face Chad on Thursday, September 4, at the Stade Olympique, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

Currently topping Group I after six matches, Ghana is aiming for a fifth World Cup appearance. The squad will officially open camp on Monday, September 1, in Accra.