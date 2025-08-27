'Helpless' Kartal among four Brits to exit US Open

Britain's Sonay Kartal felt "helpless" as she was knocked out of the US Open first round in a disappointing day for the nation's contingent.

Kartal suffered with debilitating cramp in a 6-3 1-6 6-1 defeat against Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Katie Boulter lost to Ukrainian 27th seed Marta Kostyuk, while qualifier Francesca Jones was beaten by Germany's Eva Lys and lucky loser Billy Harris was knocked out by Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"It was tough. I've never lost a match from cramp before ever – it was a little bit odd for me," said 23-year-old Kartal, who was making her New York main-draw debut.

A bizarre deciding set saw a limping Kartal trail 3-0 before being handed a lifeline when Haddad Maia's movement also became hampered by cramping.

Points became slow and laboured in testing conditions - but both players refused to give in.

Haddad Maia lost serve for 3-1 as she could barely walk but recovered sufficiently, helped by the vocal support of a boisterous set of Brazilian fans, to serve out a remarkable victory.

Asked where the cramps were affecting her, Kartal replied: "Where wasn't I feeling it? Calves, quads, hamstrings and my fingers on the racquet."

Kartal has struggled with a knee injury in recent months, wearing strapping on her right leg during a memorable run to the Wimbledon last 16, but said it did not contribute to her physical problems.

The British number three also believes the hotter conditions at Flushing Meadows were not a significant factor, nor were any pre-match nerves before her main-draw debut.

Speaking shortly after the match, she said she suspected it was down to her intake of salts and electrolytes.

Taking on a replenishing mineral drink - which she said "didn't taste nice" - during the deciding set alleviated the issue.

"I think I've fuelled well over the past few days – kept hydrated – but I will have to analyse everything I ate and drank and see if I need to make changes," said Kartal, who is ranked 51st in the world.

"When everything is locking out and you have to peel your thumb off the racquet to let go, it is tough.

"You feel helpless on court. My body didn't let me finish it how I wanted to feel it."

Boulter regains 'buzz' but searching for serve solutions

This time last year, Boulter was a seeded player at Flushing Meadows but is now in danger of slipping out of the world's top 50 after a difficult season.

The powerful baseliner has never reached the second week of a major and seemed to lack confidence at times in a 6-4 6-4 against Kostyuk - seemingly systematic of her lack of her form.

Despite only winning once in her past eight matches, Boulter said she had regained her "buzz".

Boulter believed she had found a new perspective after taking "days off away from the sport" following the Canadian Open last month.

"You can look at the results and think 'she's having a tough time', but I'm actually really excited," she said.

"I lost it a couple of weeks ago in Montreal and I'd say that is a pivotal moment in my career.

"It was a full reset in the middle of the US hard-court swing and I think I'm in a good place to move forward."

Saving five match points as she served at 5-3 illustrated how Boulter will not stop fighting and helped her create three break points in the 10th game.

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Boulter has not beyond the second round of a Grand Slam tournament this season

However, Kostyuk recovered to serve out the match and let a huge roar of relief.

Afterwards Boulter put her struggles down to the tweaks she has been trying to make to her serve.

"I'm trying to find rhythm and don't fully commit to the serve I'm going for," added Boulter, who was broken four times.

"At this level, putting the serve in the court is not going to get it done.

"Otherwise, on the court, I matched Marta well and returned decently well. Considering my form it was a relatively competitive match."

British number four Jones fought through qualifying to make her debut in the main draw, but was ground down by 59th-ranked Lys's solidity in a 6-0 7-5 defeat.

Jones, 24, has climbed to 86th in the rankings after winning two titles on the second-tier WTA 125 Tour post-Wimbledon.

However, the way she was moved around by Lys in the rallies - and forced into mistakes - was a reminder of the level she needs to find to go even higher.

Harris, 30, moved into the main draw after losing in the final qualifying round because of withdrawals and acquitted himself well against 2021 semi-finalist Auger-Alissiame.

While he lost 6-4 7-6 (10-8) 6-4, the British number six pushed his opponent in each set and things might have turned out differently had he converted any of his two set points in the tie-breaker.