Morocco and Madagascar set up historic CHAN final in Nairobi

Morocco will face Madagascar in the final of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 on Saturday after both sides came through dramatic semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lions, champions in 2018 and 2020, ended Senegal’s hopes of back-to-back titles by winning 5-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw in Kampala.

Earlier in Dar es Salaam, Madagascar reached their first-ever continental final thanks to a 116th-minute strike from substitute Toky Rakotondraibe that sealed a 1-0 victory over Sudan.

In Kampala, holders Senegal made the brighter start when Joseph Layousse headed them ahead in the 16th minute.

Morocco responded swiftly as Sabir Bougrine equalised with a thunderous strike just seven minutes later.

Chances fell to both sides across 120 minutes, with Morocco’s El Mehdi Al Harrar and Senegal’s Marc Diouf producing crucial saves to keep the contest level.

When penalties arrived, Morocco showed composure, converting all five attempts through Hrimat, Lamlaoui, Khairi, Bach and Mehri.

Senegal’s Seyni Ndiaye hit the crossbar with their opening kick, leaving them always chasing the game despite later conversions.

The Atlas Lions triumphed 5-3 to book their third CHAN final in six years.

In Dar es Salaam, Madagascar and Sudan played out a cagey affair that only came to life in extra-time.

Sudan created the clearer chances, but it was Madagascar who struck decisively. With just four minutes left, Fenohasina Razafimaro slipped a pass into Rakotondraibe, who kept his composure to beat goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja and send the island nation into uncharted territory.

The final will now take place on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, where Morocco will chase a third title and Madagascar seek to make history as the first island nation to win the competition.

Before then, Senegal and Sudan will contest the third-place playoff on Friday at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, a chance for both to end their campaigns on a high after valiant semi-final defeats.