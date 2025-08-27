Madagascar edge Sudan in extra-time to reach first-ever CHAN final

Madagascar booked their place in a historic first African Nations Championship (CHAN) final after edging Sudan 1-0 in a tense semi-final at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday evening.

A late strike from substitute Toky Rakotondraibe in the 116th minute proved decisive, capping a dramatic extra-time contest and sending the Barea into Saturday’s final in Nairobi, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Morocco and Senegal.

With both nations seeking a maiden appearance in a CHAN final, the game unfolded with intensity and nerves. Madagascar, semi-finalists in 2022, faced a Sudanese side appearing in their third semi-final after previous heartbreaks in 2011 and 2018.

The match began with chances at both ends. Sudan’s Mohamed Tia Asad and Mazin Al Bahli tested goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa, who stood firm, while Madagascar relied on the energy of Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa and Fenohasina Razafimaro to create half-chances.

Despite flashes of promise, neither side could break the deadlock in the first half. Both coaches — Sudan’s Kwesi Appiah and Madagascar’s Romuald Rakotondrabe — urged patience, knowing a single lapse could decide the tie.

After the break, Sudan created the clearer openings. Walieldin Khdir missed a gilt-edged header on 53 minutes, while Mubark Abdalla saw an effort blocked in the closing stages.

Madagascar’s best chance in normal time came late, when Bono Rabearivelo fired narrowly wide following a set-piece. However, Sudan’s disciplined defending and the safe hands of goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja meant the game went to extra-time, still goalless.

The additional 30 minutes brought the match to life. Sudan’s Mohamed Ahmed Saeed and Musa Hussien forced sharp saves from Ramandimbisoa, before Madagascar responded with long-range efforts from Randriamanampisoa and Rafanomezantsoa, both denied by Abooja.

The breakthrough came in the 116th minute. Rafanomezantsoa weaved into space before slipping a pass to Rakotondraibe, who calmly drilled the ball into the bottom corner past Abooja. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Malagasy bench and their vocal supporters.

Sudan threw everything forward in the final minutes, with Musab Makeen heading wide and Musa Hussien seeing his late attempt blocked, but it was too late. The Falcons of Jediane’s wait for a CHAN final appearance continues.

For Madagascar, this triumph confirms their rise as one of Africa’s most exciting football stories. Having claimed bronze on debut in 2022, they will now challenge for gold and become the first island nation to reach a CAF senior final.

Coach Rakotondrabe praised his side’s teamwork and perseverance: “Our strength lies in unity. Today, the players kept believing until the very end, and this victory belongs to them and to Madagascar.”

For Sudan, it was another cruel semi-final exit. Coach Appiah had insisted beforehand that his side were “focused on making the Sudanese people happy,” and though they fell short, their spirited performances have earned admiration across the continent.

Madagascar now travel to Nairobi for Saturday’s final at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, where they will face two-time winners Morocco.

Sudan, meanwhile, will play in the third-place playoff on Friday in Dar es Salaam against Senegal.

Whatever the outcome, CHAN PAMOJA 2024 has already delivered a compelling tale: the resilience of Sudan in adversity and the remarkable rise of Madagascar, who now stand just one step away from continental glory.