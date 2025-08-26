ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko confirm signing of Accra Lions defender Musa Hamzata on a three-year deal

TUE, 26 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko have announced the acquisition of Musa Hamzata ahead of the new football season.

Hamzata joins the Porcupine Warriors from Accra Lions, where he featured in nearly 50 Ghana Premier League matches, netting three goals and providing two assists.

The 22-year-old has committed to a three-year deal after successfully passing his medical examinations.

Speaking to Kotoko media, Hamzata said, “This is a huge step for me, and I’m grateful for the chance to wear the Kotoko shirt.

"I know the expectations here are very high, but I’m ready for that challenge. I want to grow as a player, help the team win trophies, and show that I can be one of the best defenders in the league," he added.

In a further boost to their squad, Kotoko have also secured the services of midfielder Walid Neymar Fuseini.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, Asante Kotoko now shift their focus to the Champion of Champions clash against Bibiani GoldStars, scheduled for Sunday, August 31.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

