2026 World Cup Qualifiers: GFA releases Black Stars’ program for Chad and Mali games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the official program for the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Mali in September.

Ghana, who currently sit top of Group I with 15 points, will open the window with an away fixture against Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday, September 4, before returning to Accra to host Mali on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Per the GFA’s outline, players will report to camp between Sunday, August 31 and Monday, September 1.

The team’s first training session is scheduled for September 1 at the Accra Sports Stadium and will be open to both the media and the public.

Preparations continue the following day with a closed-door session before Otto Addo’s squad departs for Chad.

Upon arrival in N’Djamena, the Black Stars will hold their final pre-match training (MD-1) on Wednesday, September 3.

After facing Chad, the team will return to Accra on Friday, September 5, for a recovery session, again open to fans and media.

Closed training will follow on Saturday, September 6, before the final build-up on Sunday, September 7. That session will be partially open, with the first 15 minutes accessible to the press.

The window concludes with Ghana’s home clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8, a match widely regarded as pivotal to the Black Stars’ qualification hopes.

With qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada within reach, Ghana will be eager to consolidate their lead in Group I and move a step closer to their fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage.