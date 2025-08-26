ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 26 Aug 2025 Football News

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey named in Black Stars squad for Chad, Mali games amid rape allegations charges

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey named in Black Stars squad for Chad, Mali games amid rape allegations charges

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named Thomas Partey in his squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

The Villarreal CF midfielder returns to the Black Stars despite missing the recent Unity Cup in London, with his availability coming amid ongoing legal proceedings in England.

Also making headlines is Union Berlin left-back Derrick Kohn, who earns his maiden call-up to the national team.

He joins a list of established figures, including Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana will open their September fixtures away to Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

The Black Stars currently sit atop Group I after six matches, three points clear of Comoros and five ahead of Madagascar, as they chase a record fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

8262025113225-rwmyqdcp53-gztc1x8w4aanmnh.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Oti Region alarmed astyphoid cases hit22,261 Oti Region alarmed as typhoid cases hit 22,261

17 minutes ago

Gbiniyiri Chief’s Palace torched as deadly land dispute spirals out of control Gbiniyiri Chief’s Palace torched as deadly land dispute spirals out of control

2 hours ago

UW/R: Ethnic clashes in Sene-Dindee leaves 75-year-old man dead, othersinjured UW/R: Ethnic clashes in Sene-Dindee leaves 75-year-old man dead, others injured

2 hours ago

Ghana to host Pan-African rally to demand debt cancellation, trade justicefor Africa Ghana to host Pan-African rally to demand debt cancellation, trade justice for A...

2 hours ago

Ghana now imports 80% of essential goods, spends $1.5bn annually on textiles – Dr. Dodoo Ghana now imports 80% of essential goods, spends $1.5bn annually on textiles – D...

2 hours ago

Two friends remanded for allegedly robbing two brothers at Abuakwa-Sepaase Two friends remanded for allegedly robbing two brothers at Abuakwa-Sepaase

3 hours ago

Dr. Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: I remain focused despite barrage of attacks, falsehoods, fa...

3 hours ago

Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead

3 hours ago

Eight plead guilty to beating Hawa Koomson, othersat Ablekuman Eight plead guilty to beating Hawa Koomson, others at Ablekuman

3 hours ago

Randy Abbey drags Abronye to court for GH¢20million over defamation Randy Abbey drags Abronye to court for GH¢20million over defamation

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line