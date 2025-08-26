2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey named in Black Stars squad for Chad, Mali games amid rape allegations charges

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named Thomas Partey in his squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

The Villarreal CF midfielder returns to the Black Stars despite missing the recent Unity Cup in London, with his availability coming amid ongoing legal proceedings in England.

Also making headlines is Union Berlin left-back Derrick Kohn, who earns his maiden call-up to the national team.

He joins a list of established figures, including Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana will open their September fixtures away to Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

The Black Stars currently sit atop Group I after six matches, three points clear of Comoros and five ahead of Madagascar, as they chase a record fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.