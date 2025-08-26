ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo announce Black Stars squad for Chad, Mali games in September

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has announced his squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Chad and Mali.

The list features key regulars including Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams.

Union Berlin defender Derrick Arthur Kohn headlines the new faces, earning his maiden call-up to the national team. Atalanta winger Kamaldeen Sulemana also returns, while Elisha Owusu is back in the fold after recovering from a long-term injury.

Youngster Caleb Yirenkyi, who has been in fine form for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and impressed at the Unity Cup in London, is handed an opportunity.

Tariq Lamptey also rejoins the squad, with Christopher Bonsu Baah and Ireland-based goalkeeper Joseph Anang completing the notable inclusions.

Ghana will travel to N’Djamena to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

The Black Stars currently sit top of Group I after six matches and will be looking to extend their advantage as they chase a fifth appearance at the World Cup.

