It is a dream come true, says Walid Neymar Fuseini after completing Asante Kotoko switch

Midfielder Walid Neymar Fuseini says joining Asante Kotoko marks the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition after completing a three-year deal with the club ahead of the new season.

The 25-year-old, formerly of Bolga All Stars, expressed his excitement at the opportunity to represent one of Ghana’s most decorated sides.

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for. Playing for a club of Kotoko’s stature is a dream, and I believe my qualities can have a real impact here," the former Bolga All Stars midfielder told the club website.

"I’m eager to contribute immediately, especially with the return to Africa. The expectations are high, but I do well under pressure.

"I want to prove that I belong at the very top, and there’s no better place to do that than at Asante Kotoko if you want to play in Ghana," he added.

Fuseini joins the Porcupine Warriors with vast domestic and continental experience, having racked up 81 appearances in the Ghana Premier League and four outings in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kotoko, who recently featured in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 competition, will next face Bibiani GoldStars in the Champion of Champions clash on Sunday, August 31.