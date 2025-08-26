ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 26 Aug 2025 Football Transfers

Asante Kotoko announce signing of midfielder Walid Neymar Fuseini on a three-year deal

Asante Kotoko announce signing of midfielder Walid Neymar Fuseini on a three-year deal

Asante Kotoko has confirmed the signing of Walid Neymar Fuseini ahead of the new football season.

The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for. Playing for a club of Kotoko’s stature is a dream, and I believe my qualities can have a real impact here," Fuseini told the club website.

"I’m eager to contribute immediately, especially with the return to Africa. The expectations are high, but I do well under pressure.

"I want to prove that I belong at the very top, and there’s no better place to do that than at Asante Kotoko if you want to play in Ghana," he added.

The 25-year-old brings versatility and quality to the squad, with the ability to play centrally, in an advanced attacking role, or from the right wing.

Fuseini has already amassed 81 appearances in the Ghana Premier League and featured in four CAF Confederation Cup games, showing his stature at both domestic and continental levels.

He began his professional career at Bolga All Stars, where he gained valuable experience and built a reputation as a dynamic and technically gifted midfielder.

After ending the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, Asante Kotoko turn their attention ot the Champion of Champions against Bibiani GoldStars on Sunday, August 31.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NPP has clearly lost some focus, needs to rebrand and rebuild — Gbande

28 minutes ago

Disciplined community police assistants to get police entry — Basintale Disciplined community police assistants to get police entry — Basintale

28 minutes ago

‘Your salaries will not be in arrears’ — Basintale assures community police assistants ‘Your salaries will not be in arrears’ — Basintale assures community police assi...

28 minutes ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande Nothing will stop NDC from winning Akwatia by-election — Gbande

28 minutes ago

Ghanas airspace, aircraft are safe — AIB allays fears after August 6 crash Ghana's airspace, aircraft are safe — AIB allays fears after August 6 crash

28 minutes ago

NPP opens registration for expanded delegate list ahead of 2026 flagbearer primary NPP opens registration for expanded delegate list ahead of 2026 flagbearer prima...

28 minutes ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Recruitment has moved from merit to ‘whom you know’ — Asiedu Nketiah laments

28 minutes ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye We have the real galamseyers in power — Miracles Aboagye

5 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe Akufo-Addo wasted millions on useless military procurements — Larry Dogbe

5 hours ago

Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe NPP’s 2024 loss was referendum on Akufo-Addo’s bad leadership, not Bawumia’s tri...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line