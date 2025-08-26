Asante Kotoko announce signing of midfielder Walid Neymar Fuseini on a three-year deal

Asante Kotoko has confirmed the signing of Walid Neymar Fuseini ahead of the new football season.

The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for. Playing for a club of Kotoko’s stature is a dream, and I believe my qualities can have a real impact here," Fuseini told the club website.

"I’m eager to contribute immediately, especially with the return to Africa. The expectations are high, but I do well under pressure.

"I want to prove that I belong at the very top, and there’s no better place to do that than at Asante Kotoko if you want to play in Ghana," he added.

The 25-year-old brings versatility and quality to the squad, with the ability to play centrally, in an advanced attacking role, or from the right wing.

Fuseini has already amassed 81 appearances in the Ghana Premier League and featured in four CAF Confederation Cup games, showing his stature at both domestic and continental levels.

He began his professional career at Bolga All Stars, where he gained valuable experience and built a reputation as a dynamic and technically gifted midfielder.

After ending the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, Asante Kotoko turn their attention ot the Champion of Champions against Bibiani GoldStars on Sunday, August 31.