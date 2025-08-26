Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says no European games a positive for club

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is convinced his side is better off without having a European campaign to distract them this season.

As a consequence of their 15th-placed Premier League finish and Europa League final defeat by Tottenham, United are missing out on Europe for only the second time since English clubs returned to Uefa competition after a five-year ban in 1990.

It means they must start their Carabao Cup campaign a round earlier than usual, with Wednesday's tie at League Two Grimsby their first meeting since 1948.

However, Amorim feels this is a minor issue compared to the free midweeks he will get to work with his players as the season progresses.

"We were not prepared to play in Europe and the Premier League," he said.

"We need time to develop as a team."

United's previous entry into round two of the competition was in 2014 and ended in embarrassing fashion with a 4-0 defeat at then League One MK Dons, who had an 18-year-old Dele Alli in their side.

Now, as then, the intention is to make changes to the team that started Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

"We have three games this week and we have quality players, so we need rotation to try to win every game," said Amorim.

England duo Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, plus midfielder Manuel Ugarte and striker Joshua Zirkzee are among the senior players who have been among the substitutes but had limited – or none in the case of Mainoo and Zirkzee – playing time so far this season.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is also likely to come into contention, along with youngsters Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson.

Noussair Mazraoui is yet to feature as he recovers from an injury that kept him out of pre-season and the trip to Blundell Park may come too soon for the versatile Morocco defender.

"He is near," said Amorim. "We are just finishing some drills with him to be sure he is not going to have another problem."

It is not expected striker Rasmus Hojlund will play with negotiations continuing over a loan move to Serie A title holders Napoli. Sources feel that move is likely to happen more quickly than the exits of the four remaining members of Amorim's 'bomb squad' of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.

Manchester United have collected one point from their opening two Premier League games, after losing to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season, and Amorim needs to take the Carabao Cup seriously given the winners qualify for Europe, which is the club's stated aim for the season.

One year free from midweek European distractions offers the chance of a reset. Any more than that would bring a massive financial headache.

"We need time to build a base and then, in the future, to move forward," said Amorim.

"We will reach a moment where we need to have Europe so everybody can play games."