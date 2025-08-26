ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says no European games a positive for club

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (right) and goalkeeper Andre Onana (left) are expected to start the EFL Cup second round tie at Grimsby
TUE, 26 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (right) and goalkeeper Andre Onana (left) are expected to start the EFL Cup second round tie at Grimsby

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is convinced his side is better off without having a European campaign to distract them this season.

As a consequence of their 15th-placed Premier League finish and Europa League final defeat by Tottenham, United are missing out on Europe for only the second time since English clubs returned to Uefa competition after a five-year ban in 1990.

It means they must start their Carabao Cup campaign a round earlier than usual, with Wednesday's tie at League Two Grimsby their first meeting since 1948.

However, Amorim feels this is a minor issue compared to the free midweeks he will get to work with his players as the season progresses.

"We were not prepared to play in Europe and the Premier League," he said.

"We need time to develop as a team."
United's previous entry into round two of the competition was in 2014 and ended in embarrassing fashion with a 4-0 defeat at then League One MK Dons, who had an 18-year-old Dele Alli in their side.

Now, as then, the intention is to make changes to the team that started Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

"We have three games this week and we have quality players, so we need rotation to try to win every game," said Amorim.

England duo Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, plus midfielder Manuel Ugarte and striker Joshua Zirkzee are among the senior players who have been among the substitutes but had limited – or none in the case of Mainoo and Zirkzee – playing time so far this season.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is also likely to come into contention, along with youngsters Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson.

Noussair Mazraoui is yet to feature as he recovers from an injury that kept him out of pre-season and the trip to Blundell Park may come too soon for the versatile Morocco defender.

"He is near," said Amorim. "We are just finishing some drills with him to be sure he is not going to have another problem."

It is not expected striker Rasmus Hojlund will play with negotiations continuing over a loan move to Serie A title holders Napoli. Sources feel that move is likely to happen more quickly than the exits of the four remaining members of Amorim's 'bomb squad' of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.

Manchester United have collected one point from their opening two Premier League games, after losing to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season, and Amorim needs to take the Carabao Cup seriously given the winners qualify for Europe, which is the club's stated aim for the season.

One year free from midweek European distractions offers the chance of a reset. Any more than that would bring a massive financial headache.

"We need time to build a base and then, in the future, to move forward," said Amorim.

"We will reach a moment where we need to have Europe so everybody can play games."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande NPP has clearly lost some focus, needs to rebrand and rebuild — Gbande

27 minutes ago

Disciplined community police assistants to get police entry — Basintale Disciplined community police assistants to get police entry — Basintale

27 minutes ago

‘Your salaries will not be in arrears’ — Basintale assures community police assistants ‘Your salaries will not be in arrears’ — Basintale assures community police assi...

27 minutes ago

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande Nothing will stop NDC from winning Akwatia by-election — Gbande

27 minutes ago

Ghanas airspace, aircraft are safe — AIB allays fears after August 6 crash Ghana's airspace, aircraft are safe — AIB allays fears after August 6 crash

27 minutes ago

NPP opens registration for expanded delegate list ahead of 2026 flagbearer primary NPP opens registration for expanded delegate list ahead of 2026 flagbearer prima...

27 minutes ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Recruitment has moved from merit to ‘whom you know’ — Asiedu Nketiah laments

27 minutes ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye We have the real galamseyers in power — Miracles Aboagye

5 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe Akufo-Addo wasted millions on useless military procurements — Larry Dogbe

5 hours ago

Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe NPP’s 2024 loss was referendum on Akufo-Addo’s bad leadership, not Bawumia’s tri...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line