Liverpool: Arne Slot on Newcastle tactics in his side's 3-2 win

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Arne Slot joined Liverpool from Feyenoord in the summer of 2024
TUE, 26 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Arne Slot joined Liverpool from Feyenoord in the summer of 2024

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said "he is not too sure he saw a football match" in reference to Newcastle United's gameplan during his side's 3-2 win at St James' Park.

The Reds' 16-year-old forward Rio Ngumoha scored a 100th-minute winner in a breathless match during which Newcastle fought back from 2-0 down with 10 men.

Opta's statistics indicate the ball was in play for 40.8% of the match - the lowest percentage in a Premier League match since February 2010.

"I'm not too sure if I saw a football match," Slot told Sky Sports after the game.

"It was set-piece after set-piece, long throws. It didn't have a lot to do with tactics. But I liked a lot how we stood strong."

The match was played out against the backdrop of Alexander Isak's desire to leave Newcastle for Liverpool, which contributed to a feisty atmosphere inside the stadium.

That translated onto the pitch, with Newcastle's Anthony Gordon shown a red card for a rash challenge on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk shortly before half-time.

There were 32 fouls in total - the most in a Premier League game so far this season.

"It was a very difficult first half hour, 45 minutes. We didn't collapse at all and went 1-0 up," said Slot.

"Newcastle going down to 10 men, you would expect is a big plus for us but when a goalkeeper takes every free-kick, there is not much hope [benefit] if you are one player up. That's why it was so difficult to bring the 2-0 over the line."

  • Gordon apologises for red card

826202521040-8dt2wjivvq-01184d10-825b-11f0-b754-d759fe66916b

Image source: Getty Images
Image caption: Gordon was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Van Dijk with his side 1-0 down

England forward Gordon has apologised for his dismissal, saying his "intentions were pure".

In a post on social media, the 24-year-old said: "I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle.

"I also want to apologise to Virgil. I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that.

"More importantly, I'm proud of the time I spent on the pitch and how we played. The atmosphere from you all is what makes St James' Park so special.

"I love everything we stand for as a club and no more than right now. I'll be back and better, the same as every other setback I've faced."

