ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Leicester boss Martí Cifuentes hails Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after match-winning strike

Football News Leicester boss Mart Cifuentes hails Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after match-winning strike
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

Leicester City manager Martí Cifuentes has heaped praise on Abdul Fatawu Issahaku following the Ghanaian’s decisive goal in the Foxes’ narrow victory over Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Leicester bounced back with a crucial 1-0 win at The Valley, thanks to Issahaku’s brilliant curling effort in the 48th minute.

The strike proved enough to seal all three points and restore momentum to the Foxes’ Championship campaign.

Speaking to the club’s media, Cifuentes described the 20-year-old winger as an indispensable figure in his side.

"I trust his quality," the Spanish gaffer said. "It was a fantastic goal that summarises very well what Abdul means for us.

"He has an extreme quality in the last third," he added.

Issahaku will be hoping to continue his fine form when Leicester welcome Birmingham City to the King Power Stadium this weekend.

On the international front, the highly-rated youngster is expected to make a return to Ghana’s squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Farmers’ Association petitions Nursing Council to punish GRNMA’s General Secretary over “derogatory” remarks Farmers’ Association petitions Nursing Council to punish GRNMA’s General Secreta...

1 hour ago

August 26: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS10.94 on interbank August 26: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS10.94 on interbank

1 hour ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Mahama gov’t spending on essentials, not luxury — Kwakye Ofosu jabs NPP

1 hour ago

Gbiniyiri land dispute death toll rises to 6, 18 injured Gbiniyiri land dispute death toll rises to 6, 18 injured

1 hour ago

Savannah Region: IGP leads security delegation after Gbiniyiri deadly clash Savannah Region: IGP leads security delegation after Gbiniyiri deadly clash

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Bryan Acheampong I paid each constituency executive $1,500 for Bawumia to become 2024 NPP flagbea...

3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu Gov’t pushing digital inclusion with affordable services and devices — Adams Suk...

3 hours ago

Ghanas Energy Future: Experts champion nuclear power for industrialization Ghana's Energy Future: Experts champion nuclear power for industrialization

3 hours ago

Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor Ghana will soon have a commanding voice in ICT across the globe — Dr. Mark-Olive...

3 hours ago

Policy Advisor on Political Affairs at the Office of the Vice President, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo Gov’t is investing in digital infrastructure to connect every Ghanaian — Ofosu A...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line