Leicester boss Martí Cifuentes hails Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after match-winning strike

Leicester City manager Martí Cifuentes has heaped praise on Abdul Fatawu Issahaku following the Ghanaian’s decisive goal in the Foxes’ narrow victory over Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Leicester bounced back with a crucial 1-0 win at The Valley, thanks to Issahaku’s brilliant curling effort in the 48th minute.

The strike proved enough to seal all three points and restore momentum to the Foxes’ Championship campaign.

Speaking to the club’s media, Cifuentes described the 20-year-old winger as an indispensable figure in his side.

"I trust his quality," the Spanish gaffer said. "It was a fantastic goal that summarises very well what Abdul means for us.

"He has an extreme quality in the last third," he added.

Issahaku will be hoping to continue his fine form when Leicester welcome Birmingham City to the King Power Stadium this weekend.

On the international front, the highly-rated youngster is expected to make a return to Ghana’s squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.