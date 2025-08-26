Champion of Champions: We will not lose to Bibiani GoldStars - Kotoko striker Albert Amoah

Asante Kotoko striker Albert Amoah has assured fans that the team will give everything in pursuit of victory when they face Bibiani GoldStars in the 2025 Champion of Champions encounter.

The Porcupine Warriors will square off with GoldStars at the DUNs Park on Sunday, August 31, in a tie that comes on the back of their disappointing outing in the just-ended GHALCA Top 4 tournament, where they failed to record a single win.

Speaking to the club’s media, Amoah admitted Kotoko must sharpen their attack if they are to avoid a repeat of recent struggles.

“From our past games with them, we’ve got a lot of chances, so we just need to work on our goal scoring so that the chances that we get, we will just be able to score them,” he said.

“In a game, there is a loss, a draw and a win, and this time we have lost one and we are not going to repeat it. We are going to work hard, and as I said, we will work on our finishing because we are creating chances, so we are going to work on our finishing and score them," Amoah added.

The Champion of Champions clash also serves as part of Kotoko’s preparations for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where they are set to face Nigerian side Kwara United in the preliminary round next month.