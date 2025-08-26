I don't care about Asante Kotoko's struggles, says Kwesi Appiah after GHALCA Top 4 winless run

Interim Committee member of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah, has sought to ease concerns surrounding the club’s disappointing performance in the recently concluded GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

The Porcupine Warriors concluded the pre-season event without a single victory in three outings. They began their campaign with a dramatic 2-1 loss to Bibiani GoldStars, followed by a 1-1 draw against Heart of Lions that ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

Kotoko wrapped up the tournament with a 2-0 loss to fierce rivals Hearts of Oak, finishing at the bottom of the table.

Speaking to Ghanasportspage.com, Appiah emphasized the tournament’s role in providing valuable competitive minutes ahead of the new season.

“Even if we lose 10-0, I don’t care,” Appiah said. “The most important thing is that they are playing games."

Appiah also suggested that a youth-focused approach could have been suitable, given that the main priorities remain the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

"If I were Karim Zito, I would have used the youth team for the tournament. The main competition is the league and the Confederation Cup," he added.

Asante Kotoko now shift their attention to the upcoming Champion of Champions clash against Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars on Sunday, August 31, at DUNs Park.