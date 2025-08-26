John Mensah backs Black Stars to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Former Ghana captain John Mensah has expressed confidence in the current Black Stars squad, believing they have what it takes to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The senior national team is set to regroup next month for Matchday 7 and 8 of the qualifiers. Ghana will face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

Mensah, who represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, emphasized that consistency will be key.

“If they play like the way they played the last two games, I believe they can qualify. They are playing well now, and they know each other very well. I believe if they keep on like that, they can qualify,” he told Citi Sports.

The former Sunderland defender also highlighted the importance of proper squad management.

"This is a team they are maintaining for them to stay in the national team. And I believe if they keep them well and make a little changes, I think they can be together and work to achieve a trophy for the nation," Mensah, who played 86 times for Ghana and scored three goals, added.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 15 points from six games, positioning themselves strongly in the race for World Cup qualification.