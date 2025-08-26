ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Our performance in GHALCA Top 4 a wake-up call - Asante Kotoko assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu

Football News Our performance in GHALCA Top 4 a wake-up call - Asante Kotoko assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, Prince Yaw Owusu, has admitted that their poor performance in the just-ended 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament is a wake-up call ahead of their Africa campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors ended the pre-season tournament without a win after three games.

Kotoko opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Bibiani GoldStars before losing on penalty shootouts to Heart of Lions after a 1-1 draw.

In their final game, the Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hearts of Oak.

With the team preparing for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign, Yaw Owusu admits that they must improve their performance after their horrendous outing in the Top 4 tournament.

"It’s exactly what we are doing to get the boys ready for the African Cup and the league as well," he said.

“Look, it’s a wakeup call for us…this is a wakeup call for us to fight back and make sure we get back on track to make sure we get back on the winning streak again," he added.

Asante Kotoko will now turn their attention to the Champion of Champions against Bibiani GoldStars before facing Kwara United in the preliminary round of their Africa campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

Z-9 helicopter crash investigation board commences work, report expected in 30 days Z-9 helicopter crash investigation board commences work, report expected in 30 d...

8 hours ago

A/R: Youth clash leaves one in critical condition in Kwadaso A/R: Youth clash leaves one in critical condition in Kwadaso

8 hours ago

PAC dragsFinance Ministry Auditor to Attorney-General over procurement breaches PAC drags Finance Ministry Auditor to Attorney-General over procurement breaches

8 hours ago

We have reconciled the figures — CAGD dismisses claims of GH¢138.91 billion public debt overstatement "We have reconciled the figures" — CAGD dismisses claims of GH¢138.91 billion pu...

8 hours ago

Ablakwa lauds Mahama and Japan for reviving Volivo–Dorfor Adidome bridge project Ablakwa lauds Mahama and Japan for reviving Volivo–Dorfor Adidome bridge project

8 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: Disqualified APP aspirant failed to submit tax clearance certificate, sues EC Akwatia by-election: Disqualified APP aspirant failed to submit tax clearance ce...

9 hours ago

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah Flagbearer race: NPP Elder urges aspirants to step down for Bawumia

9 hours ago

Minister orders Kpone Laaloi Lagoon developer to restore encroached lagoon land Minister orders Kpone Laaloi Lagoon developer to restore encroached lagoon land 

9 hours ago

Goldsrone shareholders reject Angela List’s re-appointment as Director Goldsrone shareholders reject Angela List’s re-appointment as Director

9 hours ago

If youre dreaming of a third term, wake up because I will never allow it — St. Sark tells Mahama If you're dreaming of a third term, wake up because I will never allow it — St. ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line