Our performance in GHALCA Top 4 a wake-up call - Asante Kotoko assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, Prince Yaw Owusu, has admitted that their poor performance in the just-ended 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament is a wake-up call ahead of their Africa campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors ended the pre-season tournament without a win after three games.

Kotoko opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Bibiani GoldStars before losing on penalty shootouts to Heart of Lions after a 1-1 draw.

In their final game, the Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hearts of Oak.

With the team preparing for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign, Yaw Owusu admits that they must improve their performance after their horrendous outing in the Top 4 tournament.

"It’s exactly what we are doing to get the boys ready for the African Cup and the league as well," he said.

“Look, it’s a wakeup call for us…this is a wakeup call for us to fight back and make sure we get back on track to make sure we get back on the winning streak again," he added.

Asante Kotoko will now turn their attention to the Champion of Champions against Bibiani GoldStars before facing Kwara United in the preliminary round of their Africa campaign.