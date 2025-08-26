ModernGhana logo
2024 CHAN: The guns go silent when we play - Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah

TUE, 26 AUG 2025

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah has shared how his team is coping with the ongoing conflict in the Northeast African nation, as the Falcons of Jediane continue to defy the odds at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Ghanaian tactician has steered Sudan to the semifinals of the tournament without a single defeat, securing their last-four spot after a tense penalty shootout victory over Madagascar.

Ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal clash against Algeria in Dar es Salaam, Appiah spoke candidly about the emotional toll the war has had on his players.

“Most of the time, we receive messages that one of the boys has lost a relative, but I always remind them: you are the ones who can bring smiles to your people," he said.

“Even when the fighting continues, when we play, sometimes the guns go silent for a week or two."

Appiah said he constantly encourages his squad to believe in themselves, drawing inspiration from global football icons.

“I tell the players to feel like they are Messi or Ronaldo. They should never belittle themselves. Wherever we play, whether we have supporters or not, we must see it as home. Football is one of the keys that can unlock such wars," he added.

The semifinal showdown between Sudan and Algeria will kick off at 16:30 GMT at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania.

