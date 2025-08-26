Asante Kotoko terminate contract of winger Johnson Oppong

Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of winger Johnson Oppong, barely two months after his arrival, in a decision that reflects the club’s uncompromising squad overhaul ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Oppong joined the Porcupine Warriors earlier this summer with high expectations, given his blend of domestic and international experience.

But the 27-year-old failed to make the anticipated impact, prompting management to terminate his stay prematurely.

He made his debut in the Toyota Cup against South African giants Kaizer Chiefs and later started in the GHALCA Top Four fixture with Heart of Lions.

However, his omission from the decisive clash against Hearts of Oak raised questions over his future, which have now been answered.

According to multiple media reports, Kotoko’s technical team and management were dissatisfied with his performances in both training sessions and competitive matches, influencing the swift decision to part ways.

Oppong rose to prominence during his time at Dreams FC, playing a key role in their historic CAF Confederation Cup semi-final run. He also featured in Europe with Portuguese side C.S. Marítimo, Czech outfit FC Zlín, and Albanian club KF Kukesi.

With the transfer window fast approaching its close, Kotoko are already exploring replacements, with Ibrahim Sulley, Walid Fuseini, and Evans Osei Wusu reportedly among the options being considered.