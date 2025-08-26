Pride, passion & heartbreak - but Newcastle need end to Isak saga

Stoppage-time heartbreak against Liverpool? Newcastle United have been here before. Many times, in fact.

Stan Collymore's winner in 1996 still brings out Geordies of a certain generation in a cold sweat and it was just a couple of years ago that Darwin Nunez snatched all three points at St James' Park with a late, late sucker punch.

Not even these goals were as tardy as Rio Ngumoha's 100th-minute strike on Monday night, however.

Having fought back from 2-0 down with 10 men, and lost Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton to injury, Newcastle went home with nothing.

Yet the crowd's reaction at full-time said it all as Newcastle fans stood to applaud Eddie Howe's exhausted side.

"Those guys make me proud," the head coach said of his players following the 3-2 defeat. "Their spirit and togetherness has never been in question. They're absolutely entwined into Newcastle. They want to be here, they want to play. They're connected to the club. in a way that's very deep."

Fans' passion matched on the field

Those words felt timely.

It was just a few months ago that Alexander Isak wrote himself into club folklore by scoring against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final to help end the club's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

Yet it was Liverpool's fans who were singing about Isak this time around as the away end repeatedly urged Newcastle to "hand him over".

Isak was conspicuous by his absence once again, as the wantaway Swede - for whom Liverpool have had a £110m offer rejected - continues to train away from the rest of his Newcastle team-mates. Inevitably, this saga added a new dimension to the game.

It certainly did not feel like an early season fixture, as a result.

The Liverpool players were booed getting off the team bus. By the time the visitors made it out to inspect the pitch, there were Newcastle fans gathered to jeer them some more. When the champions' line-up was read out by the stadium announcer, a few minutes before kick-off, the cacophony of boos was deafening.

The passion of the home support was matched by the intensity Newcastle played with. Liverpool, tellingly, conceded seven fouls in the opening 20 minutes alone as they aggressively tried to keep the hosts back.

Liverpool went on to take the lead, courtesy of Ryan Gravenberch's effort, before Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon literally left his mark on Virgil van Dijk's calf and was sent off.

By the time former Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike, of all people, doubled Liverpool's lead second into the second half, it looked a long way back for the hosts.

But the stadium erupted once more when captain Bruno Guimaraes' header pulled one back. It felt like the roof was going to come off when William Osula scored a late equaliser.

Just when it seemed like Newcastle were on course for a hard-fought point, though, Liverpool snatched all three at the death.

Isak resolution finally imminent

Liverpool were certainly clinical.

But Newcastle will still rue not pressing home their advantage with a full complement of players when the game was goalless.

Set-plays were wasted. The hosts were screaming out for a poacher to get on the end of teasing crosses that were gratefully claimed by Alisson. On the one occasion a delivery from Harvey Barnes picked out the head of Gordon, the forward failed to hit the target.

Digging deeper, Newcastle have had 26 shots in their opening two league games of the season, but Howe's side have managed just six efforts on target and two goals.

Although Osula got on the scoresheet on Monday night, the 22-year-old is still developing and has never started a Premier League game for the club.

However, if Newcastle do not reach a breakthrough in the transfer market in the coming days, the Dane could yet line up against Leeds United on Saturday after bids were turned down for Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

It was certainly not lost on Howe that one of the best strikers in the world is still on Newcastle's books – and how the hosts could have used the Isak of old.

"The quality of Alex would have made a difference in the team," Howe said. "I don't think there's any denying that. But, that said, the team has functioned really well.

"The performance of the players and the team in the two games doesn't happen without every part of the team functioning well. You can't carry anyone in this division against any opponent. Yes, we needed to score in that first half when we were on top. Goals change games, but we're just dealing with what we have."

Howe said he was "not party to the talks that were happening" after suggestions that Jamie Reuben, the club's owner, had held face-to-face discussions with Isak while chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is also in town.

But, one way or the other, a resolution to this saga is finally imminent, with the window closing on 1 September.

How it is needed.