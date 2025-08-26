ModernGhana logo
Bishop Boxing Promotions earns praise after successful debut at Bukom Arena

By Sammy Heywood Okine
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

Bishop Boxing Promotions, headed by Dave Bishop, has drawn widespread commendation following a highly successful debut event at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, August 23.

The maiden show, branded “Best of Bukom”, lived up to its billing with a night of thrilling action and national titles at stake. Rising star Joseph Commey claimed the Ghana Lightweight Championship after Victor Kuwornu failed to answer the bell for the third round of their scheduled 10-round contest.

In the welterweight division, Sampson Segbedzi retained his national crown with a points victory over Habib Kehinde Giwa. WBO Africa Bantamweight champion Theo Lopez Allotey also delighted the home crowd, defeating Benin’s Martin Kouassi Kaklevi in their international bout.

While the arena was not filled to capacity, fans were treated to a well-organised event that blended exciting fights with side attractions, including red carpet sessions, live interviews, and smooth entertainment. True to his promise, Bishop presented custom-made rings to all winners on the night.

Security, sound, and general logistics were commended for their professionalism, with the card running punctually and smoothly from start to finish.

Dave Bishop—who was recently enstooled as Nana Ekow Amu I, Development Chief of Nyanfeku Ekroful in Ghana’s Central Region—says he was inspired by the boxing culture in Bukom, a community that has produced ten male world champions and one female champion. He praised the talent in Bukom and surrounding areas such as Jamestown, Gbese, Korle We, Abola, Asere, Akotolante, Atukpai, Busia, Korle Gonno, and Chorkor, describing the region as a heartbeat of Ghanaian boxing.

Encouraged by the warm reception, Bishop revealed plans to establish a modern boxing academy in Bukom, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to nurture the next generation of champions.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) also lauded Bishop Promotions for its professional execution, responsible management, and commitment to elevating the sport in Ghana.

