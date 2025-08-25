Kofi Adams outlines six policy tasks to advance sports medicine in Ghana

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to embedding sports medicine as a core pillar of Ghana’s broader sports development agenda.

Speaking at the 2025 Sports Medicine Conference hosted by the Sports Medicine Association – Ghana (SMA-Gh) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, the Minister delivered a keynote address that set out six clear policy tasks for the Sports Medicine Association–Ghana (SMA-Ghana), aimed at transforming the landscape of medical support in sport.

The six priority areas include:

Event Medical Minimums: Instituting a “No Ambulance, No Event” rule across all sanctioned competitions.

Universal Pre-Participation Screening: Requiring annual athlete health assessments to ensure safe participation.

Workforce Development: Certifying at least 200 sports medicine professionals within the next year.

Injury and Illness Surveillance: Launching a national data system to inform prevention and treatment.

Clean Sport: Backing anti-doping education, testing, and regulation.

Governance and Insurance: Strengthening federation medical regulations and requiring athlete medical insurance.

Speaking confidently, Hon. Adams reaffirmed that these are not mere suggestions, stating, “I want to assure you of government’s full support through the Ministry of Sports and Recreation. These priorities will be backed by regulation, co-funding of equipment, and enforcement, working closely with the Ministry of Health, National Ambulance Service, and Ghana Education Service.”

The Minister underscored that sports medicine must play a central role in Ghana’s inclusive sport development agenda, from grassroots tournaments to elite performance. He also praised SMA-Ghana for convening a timely and highly technical national platform to set benchmarks and mobilise practitioners across the sector.

The conference is CPD-accredited and is a step forward in embedding evidence-based practice, athlete safety, and clinical accountability within Ghana’s sports ecosystem.